Karnal Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Karnal constituency covers eight assembly segments – Nilokheri, Indri, Karnal, Gharaunda, Assandh, Panipat Rural, Panipat City and Smalkha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ashwini Kumar Chopra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 3.60 lakh votes. He had defeated Arvind Kumar Sharma of Indian National Congress (INC). Chopra had secured 594817 votes while Sharma got 234670 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 70.78 percent across 1559 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Jaswinder Singh Sandhu of the Indian National Lok Dal and Virender Maratha of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, Arvind Kumar Sharma of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 76 thousand votes against Maratha Virender Verma of the BSP. While Sharma got 304698 seats, Verma got 228352 seats.

Other members in the fray were I.D.Swami of the BJP and Dr. Ramesh Chhabra of the HJCBL.