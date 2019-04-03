हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao refers 'Hindutva as drugs', sparks controversy

"BJP's single point agenda is to stoke communal feelings. There is this drug called Hindutva. They're using it like opium," he said.

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao refers &#039;Hindutva as drugs&#039;, sparks controversy

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief (KPCC) Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked controversy while slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by referring to 'Hindutva as drugs.' Addressing the media at a committee meeting recently, he also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are doing communal politics.

Rao said, "BJP's single point agenda is to stoke communal feelings. There is this drug called Hindutva. They're using it like opium. They want to sow communal opium just to avoid debates on real issues."

He also said that BJP is trying to give a "communal twist" to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest Lok Sabha election from Wayanad, apart from Amethi.

"Modiji initially came up with development agenda and Gujarat model of development before he came to power. Now, he had to tell people that he has delivered the achhe din that was promised. They must've highlighted their achievements in every constituency. But now they're only coming up with provocative statements" Rao said. 

"They're trying to give a communal twist to Rahul Gandhi's candidacy from Wayanad in Kerala," he added.  

Rao's controversial remark comes hours after KS Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader in Karnataka, made headlines for saying that his party will not give tickets to Muslims to contest the election as they do not believe in the party. 

"We will not give...We will not give ticket to Muslims in Karnataka. Why? (because) you do not believe in us. If you believe and vote us, if you understand us, we will see," Eshwarappa said at Koppal. He also alleged that the Congress party has only used Muslims as a "vote bank." 

Karnataka will go to Lok Sabha poll in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Congress
Next
Story

Darul Uloom students say development their agenda but fear division of Muslim votes

Must Watch

PT2M7S

5W1H: Akbaruddin Owaisi insults PM Narendra Modi