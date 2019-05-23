Karnataka Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: It's BJP vs Congress-JD (S) alliance

The counting of votes for 28 Lok Sabha seats is Karnataka along with other 514 seats, spread across 29 states and seven union territories, began at 8 am on Thursday.

The main contest in the state is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance. However, the exit polls which were released on May 19 after the voting for the seventh and final phase was concluded predicted that the BJP will come to power in the state with majority.

Live Updates:

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: JD(S) Mandya candidate and Karnataka Chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The counting of votes is all set to begin at 8 am.

Live TV

While election trends will start pouring in within a few minutes, the final result can be delayed by up to five hours this time around after the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to also consider the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally.

The VVPAT slips of at least five EVMs per assembly segment in a Lok Sabha constituency will be counted and the tallying of votes will take place only after the last round of counting.

Key Candidates

Former prime minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil who contested from Mandya constituency, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, DV Sadananda Gowda (BJP), Shobha Karandlaje (BJP), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), state Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda are among the prominent faces from the state this election.

The Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur, Bangalore South, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Haveri, Gulbarga, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

It will be interesting to see whether the actual results will match the exit polls or the situation will exactly be the other way round.