Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP vs Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka as trends and winners pour in

The counting of votes for 28 Lok Sabha seats is Karnataka along with other 514 seats, spread across 29 states and seven union territories, began at 8 am on Thursday. The main contest in the state is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance. However, the exit polls which were released on May 19 after the voting for the seventh and final phase was concluded predicted that the BJP will come to power in the state with majority.

While election trends will start pouring in within a few minutes, the final result can be delayed by up to five hours this time around after the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to also consider the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Karnataka:

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress Mallikarjun Kharge is trailing in Gulbarga by 21,663 votes against BJP's Dr. Umesh G Jadhav.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: JD (S)'s Nikhil Kumaraswamy is trailing in Mandya by a margin of 1,296 seats against Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP is leading from 23 seats, Congress from three, Janata Dal (Secular) in one seat.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's D.V. Sadananda Gowda surges ahead in Bangalore North with a lead of 9,843 votes.

# Lok Sabha election result 2019: H. D. Devegowda of Janata Dal (Secular) is trailing from Tumkur constituency by 8,422 votes against G. S. Basavaraj of BJP.

# Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP's Anantkumar Hegde is leading by approximately 95,000 votes in Uttara Kannada.

# Lok Sabha election result 2019: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy's son and Janata Dal (Secular) Nikhil Kumaraswamy is leading from Mandya by 2,170 votes.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP is leading from Koppal by 26,015 votes against Congress' K. Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal.

# Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP is leading from Bangalore Rural against Congress' DK Suresh.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's D.V. Sadananda Gowda is currently trailing from Bangalore North seat against Congress' Krishna Byregowda.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's P.C Mohan leading from Bangalore Central against Congress' Rizwan Arshad.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP candidate Bhagwanth Khuba is currently leading from Bidar seat against Eshwar B. Khandre of Congress.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Tejasvi Surya of BJP is leading from Bangalore South constituency by 14,366 votes against Congress' B.K Hariprasad.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's P. C. Mohan is leading from Bangalore central against Rizwan Arshad of the Indian National Congress.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's D.V. Sadananda Gowda is leading with 1,977 votes from Bangalore North against Congress' Krishna Byregowda.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP candidate Y. Devendrappa is leading from Bellary constituency against V. S. Ugrappa of Congress.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's Umesh Jadhav, who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, is confident about Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister once again.