Kejriwal attacks PM Modi, says he insulted veterans leaders like LK Advani by not letting them contest Lok Sabha poll

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter has insulted veteran BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi by not letting them contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The AAP supremo said that it is against the Hindu culture which teaches people to respect elders and not insult them.

"The way Modi is insulting LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, it is completely against the Hindu culture. Hindu culture teaches people to respect their elders and not insult them," Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "People are talking about why Modi is insulting Joshi and Sushma (External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj)."

BJP has asked veteran leaders including its founding member and longest-serving chief LK Advani and also former party president and Lok Sabha MP Murli Manohar Joshi to not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.



Coming down heavily on the saffron party over its decision, Kejriwal said, "Those elders who build the home have been thrown out. When he cannot support his elders then who can he support."

(With inputs from PTI)