Lok Sabha election 2019

Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency

Baijayant Panda of BJP is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency

Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 21 parliantary constituencies of Odisha. The Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency was formed following the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 15.

Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats -Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar and Mahakalapada.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, poling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Panda managed to get 601574 votes and trounced Dharanidhar Nayak of the INC who garnered 392,466 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has renominated its sitting MP Baijayant Panda from the Kendrapara seat, while the Congress has fielded Dharanidhar Nayak.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23. Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls.

The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.     

