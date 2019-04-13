close

Keonjhar Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Odisha. 

It was formed before the elections of 1957. The Keonjhar Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 4) is reserved for the ST.

It is composed of seven Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Keonjhar parliamentary constituency are - Telkoi (ST), Ghasipura, Anandapur (SC), Patna (ST), Keonjhar (ST), Champua and Karanjia (ST).

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Sakuntala Laguri of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sakuntala Laguri bagged 434471 votes and defeated Ananta Nayak of the BJP.

The main electoral contest here is between the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and the BJP which is trying hard to uproot the ruling party from Odisha.

In this year's Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Anant Nayak from this constituency.

The INC has given the ticket to Fakir Mohan Naik from Keonjhar-ST seat.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23. 

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls.

The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.

