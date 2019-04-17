Key seats going to poll in second phase of Lok Sabha election on Thursday

The second phase of voting for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and one Union Territory is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The polling for Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled by EC following allegations of use of money to sway the voters. Over fifteen crore seventy nine lakh thirty four thousand voters will decide the fate of 1629 candidates who are are in the fray in the second phase of polls. The voting will take place at more than one lakh eighty one thousand polling booths.

Here's the key seats which are going to poll in second phase:

Uttar Pradesh

Mathura

Key candidates: Hema Malini (BJP), Mahesh Pathak (Congress), Kunwar Narendra Singh (RLD)

2014 result: Hema Malini (BJP) defeated RLD's Jayant Chaudhary by over 300,000 votes.

Fatehpur Sikri

Key candidates: Raj Kumar Chahar (BJP), Raj Babbar (Congress), Shri Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit (BSP)

2014 result: BJP candidate Chaudhary Babulal won the seat by a margin of over 170,000 votes. BSP's Seema Upadhaya finished at the second place.

Agra (Reserved)

Key candidates: SP Singh Baghel (BJP), Preeta Harit (Congess), Manoj Soni (BSP)

2014 result: Ram Shankar Katheria of BJP defeated BSP’s Narain Singh Suman by a margin of 300,000 votes.

Amroha

Key candidates: Danish Ali (BSP), Kanwar Singh Tanwar ( BJP), Sachin Choudhary (Congress)

2014 result: Sitting MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar won the seat after defeating Humera Akhtar of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 158,214 votes.

Bihar

Katihar

Key candidates: Tariq Anwar (Congress), Dulal Chandra Goswami (JD-U)

2014 result: Tariq Anwar, who fought on NCP ticket, defeated BJP's Nikhil Kumar Choudhary by a margin of 114,000 votes

Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari

Key candidates: Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP), H Vasanthakumar (Congress),

2014 result: BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan defeated H Vasanthakumar by a margin of 128,662 votes.

Thoothukkudi:

Key candidates: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi ( DMK) and Tamilisai Sounderrarajan ( BJP)

2014 result: AIADMK’s Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee defeated DMK’s P Jegan with a margin of 366,052 votes.

Nilgiris (SC)

Key candidates: A Raja (DMK) and M Thiyagarajan (AIADMK).

2014 result: A Raja was defeated by AIADMK’s C Gopalakrishnan by 104,940 votes.

Sivaganga

Key candidates: Karti P Chidambaram (Congress) and H Raja ( BJP)

2014 result: AIADMK’s PR Senthilnathan defeated DMK’s Dhurai Raaj Subha with a margin of 475,993 votes.

Karnataka

Tumkuru

Key candidates: G S Basvaraj (BJP), H D Deve Gowda ( JD-S)

2014 result: Muddahanumegowda of Congress defeated Basvaraj by a margin of 74,041 votes.

Mandya

Key candidates: Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD-S), Sumalatha Ambareesh (Independent)

2014 result: C S Puttaraju of JD-S defeated Congress' Ramya by 5,518 votes.

Bengaluru South

Key candidates: Tejaswi Surya (BJP),B K Hari Prasad (Congress)

2014 result: BJP's Ananth Kumar defeated Nandan Nilekani of Congress by 228,575 votes

West Bengal

Darjeeling

Key candidates: Amar Singh Rai (TMC), Raju Singh Bisht (BJP), Shankar Malakar (Congress), Saman Pathak (CPM)

2014 result: S S Ahluwalia of BJP defeated TMC's Bhaichung Bhutia by 197,239 votes.

Raiganj

Key candidates: Md Salim (CPM), Deepa Dasmunsi (Congress), Deboshree Chawdhary (BJP), Kanaia Lal Agarwal (TMC)

2014 result: Md Salim (CPM) defeated Deepa Dasmunsi (Congress) by a margin of 1,634 votes.

Maharashtra

Amravati

Key candidates: Anandrao Adsul (Shiv Sena), Navneet Kaur Rana (Yuva Swabhimani Paksha)

2014 result: Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul defeated Navneet Kaur by a margin of 137,932 votes.

Akola

Key candidates: Sanjay Dhotre (BJP), Hidayat Patel (Congress) and Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi)

2014 result: Sanjay Dhotre defeated Hidayat Patel by a margin of 203,116 votes.

Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

Key candidates: Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), Irfan Ansari (People’s Conference), Agha Mohsin (People’s Democratic Party), Khalid Jehangir (BJP).

2014 result: Farooq Abdullah defeated PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan by a margin of 10,776 votes.

Udhampur

Key candidates: Dr Jitendra Singh (BJP), Vikramaditya Singh (Congress), Choudhary Lal Singh (Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan) and Harsh Dev Singh (Panthers Party).

2014 result: Jitendra Singh defeated senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of 60,976 votes.

Odisha

Kandhamal

Key candidates: Achyut Samanta(BJD), MA Kharabela Swain(BJP), Manoj Acharya(Congress)

2014 result: BJD's Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh defeated Harihara Karan of Congress by a margin of 181,017 votes.

Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon

Key candidates: Santosh Pandey ( BJP), Bholaram Sahu ( Congress )

2014 result: BJP's Abhishek Singh defeated Kamleshwar Verma of Congress with a margin of over 235,911 votes.

Assam

Silchar

Key candidates: Sushmita Dev (Congress), Rajdeep Roy (BJP), Nazia Yasmin Mazumdar (NPP)

2014 result: Sushmita Dev won the seat after defeating BJP’s Kabindra Purkayastha by a margin of 35,240 votes