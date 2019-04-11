close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency

Khagaria constituency covers six assembly segments –  Simri Bakhtiarpur, Hasanpur, Alauli, Khagaria, Beldaur and Parbatta.

Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Khagaria constituency covers six assembly segments –  Simri Bakhtiarpur, Hasanpur, Alauli, Khagaria, Beldaur and Parbatta.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mehboob Ali Kaiser of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) – won by getting a margin of over 76 thousand votes. He had defeated Krishna Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Kaiser had secured 313806 votes while Yadav got 237803 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 59.49 percent across 1400 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) and  Jagdish Chandra Vasu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In the year 2009 Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U) managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 1.38 lakh votes against RJD's Ravindar Kr. Rana. While Yadav got 266964 seats, Rana secured 128209 seats.

Other members in the fray were Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser of the Indian National Congress and Asarfi Prasad Mehta of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bihar Lok Sabha constituencyKhagaria Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, Mohan Bhagwat among first voters

Must Watch

PT3M13S

Top 25 News: Watch top stories of the hour