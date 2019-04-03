Khammam Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Khammam is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Khammam parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalle, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta. Of these, Madhira and Sathupalle are reserved for Scheduled Castes while Wyra is reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

1 DEVAKI VASUDEVA RAO Bharatiya Janata Party 2 NAMA NAGESWR RAO Telangana Rashtra Samithi 3 Boda Venkat Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 LAXMA NAIK BANOTH Independent 5 RENUKA CHOWDHURY Indian National Congress 6 UMAMAHESWARA RAO CHERUKUPALLI Telangana Yuva Shakti 7 KATTA SRINIVAS Yekikrutha Sankshema Rashtriya Praja Party 8 GOPOJU RAMESH BABU Telangana Communist Party of India 9 NARALA SATYANARAYANA Janasena Party 10 NAGESWARA RAO LAKAVATH Bahujan Mukti Party 11 VENKATESWAR RAO PULLAKHANDAM Pyramid Party of India 12 ANIL KUMAR MADDINENI Independent 13 AVUTAPALLI RAMBABU Independent 14 KOPPULA SREENIVASARAO Independent 15 GUGULOTHU RAMESH Independent 16 GOKINAPALLI VENKATESWAR RAO Independent 17 GOPAGANI SHANKARA RAO Independent 18 DUNUKU VELADRI Independent 19 PARSAGANI NAGESWARA RAO Independent 20 PALVANCHA RAMARAO Independent 21 BHANALA LAXMANA CHARY Independent 22 MUTYAM ARJUNA RAJU Independent 26 SANJEEVA RAO NAKIRIKANTI Independent 29 PINDIPROLU RAMAMURTHY Independent

Telangana Lok Sabha Constituencies: All You Need To Know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, YSR Congress Party's Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy won the seat by a margin of merely 11,974 votes. In the closely fought contest, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy bagged 4,21,957 votes while Telugu Desam Party's Nama Nageswara Rao came second with 4,09,983 votes. Communist Party of India's Kankanala Narayana was way behind at the third spot bagging 1,87,653 votes.

In the 2009 election, Telugu Desam Party's Nama Nageswara Rao had bagged teh top spot with 4,69,368 votes while Congress leader Renuka Chowdary was at the second spot with 3,44,920 votes. Praja Rajyam Party's Jalagam Hemamalini secured 1,87,653 votes from the seat.

In Khammam, 82.55 percent or 11,26,618 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 27 contestants who were in the fray, 25 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Telugu Desam Party has yet again fielded Nama Nageswara Rao while Renuka Chowdary is representing the party for Congress.