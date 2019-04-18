Kheri Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Kheri was formed prior to the 1957 elections.

The Kheri Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 28) comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments and is reserved for the SC category.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Ajay Kumar of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar bagged 398578 votes and defeated Arvind Giri of the BSP who got 288304 votes.

Some of the prominent candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are - Ajay Kumar Mishra (BJP), Zafar Ali Naqvi (INC) and Smt Purvi Verma of the SP.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.