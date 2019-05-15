Kolkata Police releases Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after 'failing' to produce evidence

KOLKATA: BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was detained by Kolkata Police in the early hours of Wednesday, has been released. Confirming the development on Twitter, Bagga said that the police was forced to release him after they failed to produce evidence against him.

“Yesterday night at 2 am, my hotel room's door was broken and I was detained. There is an emergency-like situation in Bengal,” he tweeted in Hindi.

कल रात 2 बजे मेरे होटल का कमरे का दरवाजा तोड़ के मुझे गिरफ्तार किया गया था । बंगाल में आपातकाल जैसे हालात है । https://t.co/wWeX0a01FO — Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 15, 2019

Thanking everyone for the support, Bagga added, “Under Mamta Banerjee's pressure, the Kolkata Police tried to find evidence in CCTV footage / photograph trying to link me to the violence but were forced to release me after they failed to get evidence.”

आप सभी मित्रों के सहयोग,समर्थन के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद।ममता बनर्जी के दबाव में पूरी रात कोलकाता पुलिस ने सबूत ढूंढे की कोई सीसीटीवी फुटेज/तस्वीर में मेरी कोई ऐसी तस्वीर मिल जाए जिसे हिंसा के साथ जोड़ा जा सके लेकिन कोई सबूत न मिलने पर मजबूरी में मुझे छोड़ना पड़ा । — Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 15, 2019

Bagga was detained by Kolkata police, hours after clashes erupted between BJP and Trinamool workers at Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.

The situation continued to remain tense in West Bengal where violent clashes ensued between ruling Trinamool and BJP workers on Tuesday. Both the parties held press conferences in Delhi, accusing each other of the clashes, and destroying Bengali philosopher and social reformist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in Kolkata.