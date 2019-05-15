close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Kolkata Police releases Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after 'failing' to produce evidence

Bagga was detained by Kolkata police, hours after clashes erupted between BJP and Trinamool workers at Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.   

Kolkata Police releases Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after &#039;failing&#039; to produce evidence
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@impreetsbakshi

KOLKATA: BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was detained by Kolkata Police in the early hours of Wednesday, has been released. Confirming the development on Twitter, Bagga said that the police was forced to release him after they failed to produce evidence against him.

Live TV

“Yesterday night at 2 am, my hotel room's door was broken and I was detained. There is an emergency-like situation in Bengal,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Thanking everyone for the support, Bagga added, “Under Mamta Banerjee's pressure, the Kolkata Police tried to find evidence in CCTV footage / photograph trying to link me to the violence but were forced to release me after they failed to get evidence.”

Bagga was detained by Kolkata police, hours after clashes erupted between BJP and Trinamool workers at Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday. 

The situation continued to remain tense in West Bengal where violent clashes ensued between ruling Trinamool and BJP workers on Tuesday. Both the parties held press conferences in Delhi, accusing each other of the clashes, and destroying Bengali philosopher and social reformist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in Kolkata. 

Tags:
Tajinder Pal Singh BaggaLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata rally cancelled after miscreants vandalise stage, thrash decorators

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally