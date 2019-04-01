हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Koraput Lok Sabha Constituency

Koraput Constituency covers seven assembly segments.

Koraput Lok Sabha Constituency

Koraput Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Odisha and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

Koraput Constituency covers seven assembly segments –   Gunupur, Bissam-Cuttack, Rayagada, Lakshmipur, Pottangi, Koraput and Jeypore.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jhina Hikaka of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) – won with a margin of over 19 thousand votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress' (INC) Giridhar Gamang.

The voter turnout figure was at 76.18 percent across 1703 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Bharatiya Janata Party's Shibashankar Ulka and Praska Renga of the  Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, BJD's Jayaram Pangi defeated INC's Giridhar Gamang by getting a margin of 96 thousand votes.

The voter turnout across 1516 polling stations for this election here was 62.64 percent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Meghanada Sabar from CPI(ML) Liberation and BJP's Upendra Nath.

