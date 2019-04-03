Koraput Lok Sabha constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Koraput Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Odisha and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

Koraput Constituency covers seven assembly segments – Gunupur, Bissam-Cuttack, Rayagada, Lakshmipur, Pottangi, Koraput and Jeypore.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Koraput Lok Sabha constituency of Odisha.

1 KAUSALYA HIKAKA Biju Janata Dal 2 JAYARAM PANGI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SAPTAGIRI SANKAR ULAKA Indian National Congress 4 BHASKAR MUTUKA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 SAPTAGIRI SANKAR ULAKA Indian National Congress 8 DAMODARA SABAR Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 9 BANAMALI MAJHI Ambedkarite Party of India 11 RAJENDRA KENDRUKA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jhina Hikaka of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) – won with a margin of over 19 thousand votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress' (INC) Giridhar Gamang.

The voter turnout figure was at 76.18 per cent across 1703 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Bharatiya Janata Party's Shibashankar Ulka and Praska Renga of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Odisha constituencies: All you need to know

In the year 2009, BJD's Jayaram Pangi defeated INC's Giridhar Gamang by getting a margin of 96 thousand votes.

The voter turnout across 1516 polling stations for this election here was 62.64 per cent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Meghanada Sabar from CPI(ML) Liberation and BJP's Upendra Nath.