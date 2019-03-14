Korba is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the third phase of the election this year - on April 23.

Korba Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments - Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST), Manendragarh, Baikunthpur, Rampur (ST), Korba, Katghora, Pali-Tanakhar (ST) and Marwahi (ST).

The constituency came into existence in 2008 according to the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. In the Lok Sabha election a year later, Congress' Charan Das Mahant defeated BJP's Karuna Shukla, niece of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mahant secured his win by a margin of 20,737 votes and the overall voter turnout here was 58.41 per cent. Shukla would cross ver to Congress in 2013 but lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election as well, this time from Bilaspur constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mahant was brought down by BJP's Banshilal Mahto who won by a margin of just 4265 votes. The voter turnout was 73.95 per cent.

Interestingly, former state CM Ajit Jogi of Chhattisgarh Janata Congress will fight the 2019 Lok Sabha election from this constituency. He had been defeated by just 133 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mahasamund constituency.

There are a total of close to 15 lakh electors in the Korba constituency.