Kota Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The Kota parliamentary constituency came into existence prior to the 1952 elections.

It consists of eight legislative assembly segments which are - Keshoraipatan (SC), Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura and Ramgarh Mandi.

This parliamentary seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 24.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

Om Birla of the BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Om Birla had bagged 644822 votes and defeated Ijyaraj Singh of the INC who got 444040 in his favour.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has renominated its sitting MP Om Birla from this seat, while the Congress has declared Ramnarayan Meena as its candidate from here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23. Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.