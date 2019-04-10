close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

Kottayam is one of the 20 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Kerala. Out of the seven assembly segments — Kottayam, Ettumanoor, Puthuppally, Piravom of Kochi Dist, Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom and Palai, Vaikom is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. 

Polling in this seat will be held in the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 23. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the Congress-led United Democratic Front had 12 seats and the ruling Left Democratic Front the remaining eight.

This constituency has remained a stronghold of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the last few elections, although traditionally this seat was a vote-bank pride of the Congress since its formative years. 

The current sitting member of parliament of the Kottayam constituency is Jose K. Mani of KEC(M), who had won from the seat after defeating Janata Dal (Secular)'s Mathew T Thomas with a margin of 120599 votes. 

1 Jijo Joseph Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Thomas Chazhikadan Kerala Congress (M)
3 V.N. Vasavan Communist Party of India (Marxist)
4 Adv. P.C Thomas Kerala Congress
5 E.V. Prakash SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
6 Ignatious Illimoottil Independent
7 Thomas J. Nidhiry Independent

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.

