Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency is one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary constituencies. It is composed of six segments of the legislative assembly.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency include Uthangarai (SC), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Veppanahalli, Hosur and Thalli.

One of the assembly segments is reserved for the SC category. However, this parliamentary constituency is not reserved for any category.

The electors in the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

K Ashok Kumar of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, K Ashok Kumar managed to get 480491 votes and succeeded in decimating P Chinna Pillappa of the DMK who bagged 273900 votes.

For the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election, the INC has fielded Dr A Chellakumar from Krishnagiri constituency. The AIADMK has this time declared KP Munusamy as its candidate from this constituency.

KP Munusamy was part of the party's core committee which engaged in seat-sharing talks with the BJP and the PMK in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) 2009 data, the Krishnagiri constituency has a total of 1,014,758 electorates out of which 494,915 are females and 519,843 are males.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.