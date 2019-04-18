Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in West Bengal state in eastern India.

It was previously known as Krishnagar. The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 12.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, poling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Trinamool Congress' Tapas Paul is the sitting MP from the seat. He defeated CPI(M) candidate Dr. Santanu Jha in 2009 Lok Sabha election.

Krishnanagar was a former Left stronghold who had ruled the seat from 1971 to 2009 with only losing the seat of BJP in 1999.

Here are some facts about Birbhum:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Krishnanagar

Sitting MP: Tapas Paul

Winning margin: 71255

Runner up: Dr. Santanu Jha, CPI(M)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 1,045,711

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 85.50

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakshipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar and Krishnanagar Dakshin. All the seven assembly segments of Krishnanagar are in Nadia district.