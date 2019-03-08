Kummanam Rajasekharan quits as Mizoram Governor, President Ram Nath Kovind accepts resignation

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Mizoram is made.

Long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rajasekharan was appointed the Governor of Mizoram on May 25, 2018, replacing Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma (retd).