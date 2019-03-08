हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kummanam Rajasekharan quits as Mizoram Governor, President Ram Nath Kovind accepts resignation

Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties.

Kummanam Rajasekharan quits as Mizoram Governor, President Ram Nath Kovind accepts resignation
ANI photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Mizoram is made.

 

Long associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rajasekharan was appointed the Governor of Mizoram on May 25, 2018, replacing Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma (retd).

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

History Revisited: How political parties fared in 1962 Lok Sabha election

Must Watch

PT10M27S

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is not neutral