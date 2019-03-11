Lakhimpur is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency covers nine assembly segments - Majuli (ST), Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakukhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Jonai (ST), Chauba, Doom Dooma and Sadiya.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, current CM of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP registered an impressive performance by defeating Congress' Ranee Narah by 2,92,138 votes with a voter turnout of 77.75 per cent here. The overall voter turnout for the election in Assam was 80 per cent.

In 2016, Sonowal's promotion to the post of CM necessitated a by-election which saw BJP's Pradan Baruah defeat Congress' Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu by almost two lakh votes.

BJP's dominance was quite limited in the 2009 Lok Sabha election when Congress' Ranee Narah emerged victorious by defeating Asom Gana Parishad's Arun Kumar Sharma.