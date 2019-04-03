Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Lakhimpur is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency covers nine assembly segments - Majuli (ST), Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakukhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Jonai (ST), Chauba, Doom Dooma and Sadiya.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency of Assam:

SR No. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANIL BORGOHAIN Indian National Congress 4 HEM KANTA MIRI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 PRADAN BARUAH Bharatiya Janata Party 8 ARUP KALITA Communist Party of India 9 PURNA KANTA DEORI Independent 10 ANUP PRATIM BORBARUAH Nationalist Congress Party 11 AMIYA KUMAR HANDIQUE Communist Party of India (Marxist) 12 UBAIDUR RAHMAN Asom Jana Morcha 14 AMBAZ UDDIN Independent 15 DILIP MORAN Assam Dristi Party 17 BHUPEN NARAH Voters Party International 19 PROBHU LAL VAISNAVA Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, current CM of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP registered an impressive performance by defeating Congress' Ranee Narah by 2,92,138 votes with a voter turnout of 77.75 per cent here. The overall voter turnout for the election in Assam was 80 per cent.

In 2016, Sonowal's promotion to the post of CM necessitated a by-election which saw BJP's Pradan Baruah defeat Congress' Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu by almost two lakh votes.

BJP's dominance was quite limited in the 2009 Lok Sabha election when Congress' Ranee Narah emerged victorious by defeating Asom Gana Parishad's Arun Kumar Sharma.