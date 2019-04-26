Law is same for all, raid my house if I am wrong: PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that "Income Tax raids should be carried out at his home too if he does anything wrong." He was speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi after filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.

PM Modi's statements come amid the outrage by the Opposition after raids were carried out at the homes of several politicians.

"After Income Tax raids, Congress says, 'We are politicians, why are you raiding our homes?' But the country's law is equal for all. If Modi does anything wrong, then Modi's home should also be raided. The law must be equal for all," PM Modi said at the rally, tweeted BJP.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "From Delhi to Bhopal, for the Congress, corruption is their culture. However, your chowkidar is vigilant."

"The Congress never wants to improve the lives of the people of the country, reduce poverty, reduce the problems of the farmer," PM Modi further said.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission (EC) had called the revenue secretary and chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes to hold discussions over the raids by Income Tax (I-T) department across the country.

PTI reported that EC sought an explanation over the raids amid Congress' claims that enforcement agencies are being used by BJP to target the party ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

(With agencies inputs)