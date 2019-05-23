List of Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies all of which voted in the first phase on the General election 2019 on April 11. The state is witnessing a major showdown between the N Chandrababu Naidu led-Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh are Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, and Chittoor.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019: