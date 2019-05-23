close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

List of Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies all of which voted in the first phase on the General election 2019 on April 11. The state is witnessing a major showdown between the N Chandrababu Naidu led-Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The  Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh are Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, and Chittoor.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Amalapuram (SC)    
Anakapalle    
Anantapur    
Araku (ST)    
Bapatla (SC)    
Chittoor (SC)    
Eluru    
Guntur    
Hindupur    
Kakinada    
Kurnool    
Machilipatnam    
Nandyal    
Narasaraopet    
Narsapuram    
Rajahmundry    
Srikakulam    
Vijayawada    
Visakhapatnam    
Vizianagaram    
Kadapa    
Nellore    
Ongole    
Rajampet    
Tirupati    

 

Live TV

In Andhra Pradesh, a little over 3.93 crore voters cast their votes to decide the fortunes of 319 candidates for Lok Sabha seats and 2,118 candidates for the Assembly elections. The state recorded 79.64 percent turnout in the elections.

Five years ago after the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated and Telangana was carved out. Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, 19 went to Telangana and the rest 25 remained with the parent state. In the last Lok Sabha election, TDP had won 16 seats, YSR Congress Party nine, Telangana Rashtra Samithi 11, Congress two, BJP, three and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) one.

Similarly, the Andhra Assembly with 294 seats, too, was divided and Telangana Assembly formed with 119 elected members and one nominated.

