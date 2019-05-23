List of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The North East has a total of 11 constituencies. It has Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Manipur, two in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram, one in Nagaland, one in Sikkim and two in Tripura.

The key candidates from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, 47, who is facing a stiff challenge from National People Party's Khyoda Apik, Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, and Jarjum Ete of the JD(S).

In Meghalaya Rikman G Momin of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against Mukul Sangma of the Congress and Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP). From Assam are former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bobbeeta Sharma and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, BJP's Queen Ojha, AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal.

Ajmal is also one of the formidable opponents of the national parties. The exit polls predicted the BJP will dominate the state by winning at least 8-10 seats while Congress will get 2-4 seats.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Assam, Arunachal, Mizoram, Tripura in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

ASSAM

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

MANIPUR

MEGHALAYA

MIZORAM

NAGALAND

SIKKIM

TRIPURA

Assam is one of the most populous northeast states and accounts for at least 14 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. It was once a stronghold of Congress; however, in the 2014 election, the BJP won an unprecedented seven seats here, thus forming the government in the state for the very first time.

Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had won three seats each and one seat had gone to Others. In Meghalaya, the two parliamentary constituencies are Shillong and Tura.

Shillong registered 65.47 per cent voter turnout in 2019. A total of six candidates are in the fray from this seat. Tura registered 81.08 per cent voter turnout this time. The voting for both these seats took place in the first phase on April 11.