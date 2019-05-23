List of Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Maharashtra has 48 constituencies in total for which 867 candidates are in the fray. The state will witness a major fight between NDA (BJP+Shiv Sena), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

The state voted in four phases, first (April 11), second (April 18), third (April 23) and fourth (April 29). Maharashtra recorded 63.04 percent voter turnout in the first phase, 62.85 percent voter turnout in the second phase, 62.36 percent in the third phase and 57.33 percent in the fourth phase.

The prominent seat in the state is Nagpur. Former BJP MP Nana Patole is the Congress candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, which is held by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party

Almost all the exit polls, shown on May 19 (Sunday), forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a thumping majority while some exit polls projected that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. Most exit polls predict between 35-40 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra - the second largest number in the country - to the NDA. In the 2014 general election, out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP had won 23 seats. The saffron party had contested polls in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.