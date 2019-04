List of parliamentary constituencies going to poll in first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday

Voting will take place for all the parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana on Thursday.

The other states going to polls in the first phase include - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In these states, polling for the first phase will take place in some Lok Sabha constituencies, the Press Information Bureau said in a press release.

List of parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha poll on Thursday (April 11):