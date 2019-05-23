close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    335BJP+

  • CONG+

    96CONG+

  • OTH

    111OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The state will witness a battle between the ruling party and the BJP in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections

List of Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Rajasthan has a total of 25 constituencies. The state will witness a battle between the ruling party and the BJP in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections

Narendra Modi-led BJP swept all the 25 seats in the state in 2014, a feat it aims to recreate in 2019 Lok Sabha election. It was the first time since 1989 that Congress failed to retain a single seat in the state.

The Indian National Congress,  however, swept all the seats in the 2018 Assembly poll, forming the state government with Ashok Gehlot as the new chief minister.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

 

Constituency Winner Party
Ganganagar    
Bikaner    
Churu    
Jhunjhunu    
Sikar    
Jaipur Rural    
Jaipur    
Alwar    
BHARATPUR    
KARAULI-DHOLPUR    
Dausa    
TONK-SAWAI MADHOPUR    
Ajmer    
Nagaur    
Pali    
Jodhpur    
Barmer    
Jalore    
Udaipur    
Banswara    
Chittorgarh    
Rajsamand    
Bhilwara    
Kota    
JHALAWAR-BARAN    

The state witnessed a total of 66.07 percent polling with 3,22,53,046 persons (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes. Ganganagar (SC) constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.39 percent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 percent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 percent.

Voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, the biggest democratic exercise on earth, ended on May 19. A large number of voters came out to choose the 17th Lok Sabha and determine the next government.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019general election result 2019election results 2019rajasthan lok sabha results 2019
Next
Story

List of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena leading in Maharashtra