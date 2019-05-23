List of Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Rajasthan has a total of 25 constituencies. The state will witness a battle between the ruling party and the BJP in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections

Narendra Modi-led BJP swept all the 25 seats in the state in 2014, a feat it aims to recreate in 2019 Lok Sabha election. It was the first time since 1989 that Congress failed to retain a single seat in the state.

The Indian National Congress, however, swept all the seats in the 2018 Assembly poll, forming the state government with Ashok Gehlot as the new chief minister.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha election 2019: