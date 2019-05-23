close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    331BJP+

  • CONG+

    101CONG+

  • OTH

    110OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The state will witness a face-off between the ruling NDA, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS and the Congress.

List of Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Telangana has a total of 17 constituencies. The state will witness a face-off between the ruling NDA, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS and the Congress.

The key candidates in the fray are KCR's daughter Kavitha from TRS, Asaduddin Owaisi from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Congress's Renuka Chowdhury, who won twice from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Congress, TRS'S Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

The exit polls predicted a clear win for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at the 17th Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Out of 17 seats, TRS is predicted to win 10-12 while the Congress and the BJP may win 1 to 3 seats each. However, Owaisi is predicted to get zero or 1 seat.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Telangana in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Adilabad(ST)    
Bhongir    
Chevella    
Hyderabad    
Karimnagar    
Khammam    
Mahabubabad    
Mahabubnagar    
Medak    
Nagarkurnool(SC)    
Nalgonda    
Nizamabad    
Secunderabad    
Warangal    
Zahirabad    
Malkajgiri    
Peddapalle    

Live TV

The state recorded around 62.69% voter turnout. The polling in the state took place at 17 constituencies on 11 April. 

Khammam recorded the highest percentage at 75.28, while Hyderabad had registered 44.75 percent polling. A total of 443 candidates were in the fray in the state which has over 2.97 crore eligible voters.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019general election result 2019election results 2019telangana lok sabha results 2019
Next
Story

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav trailing behind BJP candidate in Jodhpur

Must Watch

PT12M24S

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: NDA set for big mandate