List of Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Telangana has a total of 17 constituencies. The state will witness a face-off between the ruling NDA, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS and the Congress.

The key candidates in the fray are KCR's daughter Kavitha from TRS, Asaduddin Owaisi from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Congress's Renuka Chowdhury, who won twice from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Congress, TRS'S Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

The exit polls predicted a clear win for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at the 17th Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Out of 17 seats, TRS is predicted to win 10-12 while the Congress and the BJP may win 1 to 3 seats each. However, Owaisi is predicted to get zero or 1 seat.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Telangana in the Lok Sabha election 2019: