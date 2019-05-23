List of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of Lok Sabha constituencies at 80. The state witnessed a strong alliance being formed between the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. The famous rivals Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati came together along with RLD chief Ajit Singh to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance from power.
The state voted in all the seven phases of the 17th Lok Sabha election. The major players in the state are the BJP, SP, BSP, RLD and Congress. The state has been given nine prime ministers to India.
Here is the list of the successful candidates from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019:
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Saharanpur
|Kairana
|Muzaffarnagar
|Bijnor
|Nagina
|Moradabad
|Rampur
|Sambhal
|Amroha
|Meerut
|Baghpat
|Ghaziabad
|Gautam Buddha Nagar
|Bulandshahr
|Aligarh
|Hathras
|Mathura
|Agra
|Fatehpur Sikri
|Firozabad
|Mainpuri
|Etah
|Badaun
|Aonla
|Bareilly
|Pilibhit
|Shahjahanpur
|Kheri
|Dhaurahra
|Sitapur
|Hardoi
|Misrikh
|Unnao
|Mohanlalganj
|Lucknow
|Rae Bareli
|Amethi
|Sultanpur
|Pratapgarh
|Farrukhabad
|Etawah
|Kannauj
|Kanpur
|Akbarpur
|Jalaun
|Jhansi
|Hamirpur
|Banda
|Fatehpur
|Kaushambi
|Phulpur
|Allahabad
|Barabanki
|Faizabad
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Bahraich
|Kaiserganj
|Shrawasti
|Gonda
|Domariyaganj
|Basti
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|Maharajganj
|Gorakhpur
|Kushi Nagar
|Deoria
|Bansgaon
|Lalganj
|Azamgarh
|Ghosi
|Salempur
|Ballia
|Jaunpur
|Machhlishahr
|Ghazipur
|Chandauli
|Varanasi
|Bhadohi
|Mirzapur
|Robertsganj
Uttar Pradesh has been under BJP rule since March 2017 when the party secured a massive win the state Assembly election. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP swept Uttar Pradesh winning 71 seats with its ally Apna Dal emerging victorious in two. The Samajwadi Party won five seats and the Congress had two. The Mayawati-led BSP and RLD were completely wiped out. Apart from BJP and the SP-BSP alliance, another important party that is contesting elections is the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. Voting for the 17th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes started at 8 am on May 23 and the results were declared simultaneously.