List of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of Lok Sabha constituencies at 80. The state witnessed a strong alliance being formed between the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. The famous rivals Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati came together along with RLD chief Ajit Singh to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance from power.

The state voted in all the seven phases of the 17th Lok Sabha election. The major players in the state are the BJP, SP, BSP, RLD and Congress. The state has been given nine prime ministers to India.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019: