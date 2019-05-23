close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The state voted in all the seven phases of the 17th Lok Sabha election

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of Lok Sabha constituencies at 80. The state witnessed a strong alliance being formed between the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. The famous rivals Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati came together along with RLD chief Ajit Singh to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance from power.

The state voted in all the seven phases of the 17th Lok Sabha election. The major players in the state are the BJP, SP, BSP, RLD and Congress. The state has been given nine prime ministers to India.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Saharanpur    
Kairana    
Muzaffarnagar    
Bijnor    
Nagina    
Moradabad    
Rampur    
Sambhal    
Amroha    
Meerut    
Baghpat    
Ghaziabad    
Gautam Buddha Nagar    
Bulandshahr    
Aligarh    
Hathras    
Mathura    
Agra    
Fatehpur Sikri    
Firozabad    
Mainpuri    
Etah    
Badaun    
Aonla    
Bareilly    
Pilibhit    
Shahjahanpur    
Kheri    
Dhaurahra    
Sitapur    
Hardoi    
Misrikh    
Unnao    
Mohanlalganj    
Lucknow    
Rae Bareli    
Amethi    
Sultanpur    
Pratapgarh    
Farrukhabad    
Etawah    
Kannauj    
Kanpur    
Akbarpur    
Jalaun    
Jhansi    
Hamirpur    
Banda    
Fatehpur    
Kaushambi    
Phulpur    
Allahabad    
Barabanki    
Faizabad    
Ambedkar Nagar    
Bahraich    
Kaiserganj    
Shrawasti    
Gonda    
Domariyaganj    
Basti    
Sant Kabir Nagar    
Maharajganj    
Gorakhpur    
Kushi Nagar    
Deoria    
Bansgaon    
Lalganj    
Azamgarh    
Ghosi    
Salempur    
Ballia    
Jaunpur    
Machhlishahr    
Ghazipur    
Chandauli    
Varanasi    
Bhadohi    
Mirzapur    
Robertsganj    

Uttar Pradesh has been under BJP rule since March 2017 when the party secured a massive win the state Assembly election. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP swept Uttar Pradesh winning 71 seats with its ally Apna Dal emerging victorious in two. The Samajwadi Party won five seats and the Congress had two. The Mayawati-led BSP and RLD were completely wiped out. Apart from BJP and the SP-BSP alliance, another important party that is contesting elections is the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. Voting for the 17th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes started at 8 am on May 23 and the results were declared simultaneously.

