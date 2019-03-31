Live updates Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Narendra Modi to interact with people over his 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign

The first phase of seven-phase 17 Lok Sabha election is scheduled to begin from April 11 and all political parties are engaged in hectic campaigning to grab the attention of voters and emerge victorious in the all-important election. Senior leaders of different political parties are busy addressing rallies and public meetings seeking votes for their party's candidates.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of India is making all efforts to ensure that the elections are held in a free and fair manner. The EC is keeping a close eye on the activities of each party and ensuring that they are adhering to the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

Here are all the major political developments taking place across the country on March 31 (Sunday):

* PM Narendra Modi to interact with people on Mar 31 over his 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies for BJP candidates in Noida, Ghaziabad on March 31.

* BJP President Amit Shah will hold public meetings in Nagina and Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

* Rahul Gandhi to address two election rallies in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.