Lok Sabha 2019 election: Alpesh Thakor resigns from Congress

Just a day before the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha 2019 election, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Wednesday resigned from Congress. He had been facing pressure from Thakor Sena - an outfit he himself had established - to quit the party.

Alpesh had been facing the heat from Thakor Sena and its core committee had recently met to decide that the leader must quit from Congress. His eventual decision to resign from the party is being seen as giving in to pressure.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Alpesh is in talks with BJP but it has been vehemently denied by the Radhanpur MLA.