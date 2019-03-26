Lok Sabha 2019 election live updates: Battle to woo voters moves into top gear

New Delhi: Political parties led by BJP and Congress have moved into top gear to ensure that their respective election machinery is functioning without flaw. On Tuesday, a day after the final day of filing nomination for the first phase of voting, political parties continued to take on each other in a bid to connect with voters across the country.

Campaigning is on in full swing with leaders from various national and regional parties reaching out to the masses. Promises, as expected, are galore to ensure electoral win in a country where 900 million people are eligible to cast their vote across one million polling stations.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday (March 26):