Lok Sabha election 2019 1st phase voting: Know how to find your polling booth

The nation is ready to cast its vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday, as poll preparations are underway. The first phase will see interesting battles in all the states going to the poll and will decide the electoral fate of the leaders. The election battleground is getting intense as all eyes are set to view how the 2019 parliamentary election unfolds.

The voter who plays the most crucial role in moulding the course of the election needs to know everything about casting his vote. A person becomes a voter only if his or her name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll).

For casting vote, the voter needs to reach his booth well within time and find the right polling booth or polling station.

There are several ways by which the voter can find out his or her polling booth. The voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use the Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth.

They can call the Voter Helpline number, 1950. However, a voter needs to add the STD code before dialling the number.

For finding out the polling station location, a voter can send a text. The voter can type <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950.

The voter can also go to the website of the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).