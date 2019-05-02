Lok Sabha election 2019: Actor-politician Sunny Deol to campaign in Amritsar

More than half of the country has exercised their right to vote. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha poll will take place on May 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. As part of their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, leaders from several parties will continue to criss-cross the country to woo the voters.

Here are the latest updates from Lok Sabha election on May 2:

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels his public rally in West Bengal on May 5.

* Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Jaipur and Jharkhand's Simdega.

* Actor-politician Sunny Deol to hold a rally in Amritsar, from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha election. He will also campaign in Punjab's Dhanipur.

* Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Rae Bareli, to campaign for her mother Sonia Gandhi, who is contesting from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

* BJP president Amit Shah to address rallies in Rajgadh, Neemach and Sihaur in Madhya Pradesh.

* Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Jharkhand today.

* Sonia Gandhi to hold rallies in Rae Bareli.

* JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar to hold rallies in Madhubani, Sitapur and Hajipur in Bihar today.

* The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed officials to conduct re-elections at five polling stations in Andhra Pradesh on May 6. Voting will be held in polling booths located in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

* The Left parties lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against Trinamool Congress alleging 'vote loot' in booths of the Bolpur seat during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls held on April 29.

* The Election Commission has served a notice to Rahul Gandhi for saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devised a law to 'shoot tribals' at a rally in Madhya Pradesh recently. Read full report

As per the complainants, Gandhi had said, "Now, Narendra Modi has made a new law for adivasis (tribals). In that law, there is a line that says that tribals can be shot dead. It is also mentioned that tribals can face encounters, their land can be stolen."

* Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that there will be fresh investigation into the scam involving Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, commonly known as Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).