AAP

Lok Sabha election 2019: Actors Swara Bhasker and Gul Panag to campaign for AAP

While Swara Bhasker will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Gul Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Actors Swara Bhasker and Gul Panag to campaign for AAP

New Delhi: Actors Swara Bhasker and Gul Panag would campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, adding more star power to the campaign of the party.

While Bhasker will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.

In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning.

Bhasker, Raj and Mevani had also campaigned for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai, Bihar.

AAP, Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag, Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha, Lok Sabha election 2019, general election 2019, India election 2019
