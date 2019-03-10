Lok Sabha election 2019 dates announced, check when your constituency is voting

NEW DELHI: In 74 days India will know about the composition of the 17th Lok Sabha with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Sunday announcing the crucial dates on which voting will take place and the results declared. The Lok Sabha election 2019 will see a seven-phase battle with counting of votes taking place on May 23.
The seven phases of voting for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively.
Here is the detailed break-up of state-wise voting:
Phase 1 (April 11)
Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats
Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats
Assam: 5 seats
Bihar: 4 seats
Chhattisgarh: 1 seat
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Maharashtra: 7 seats
Manipur: 1 seat
Meghalaya: 2 seats
Mizoram: 1 seat
Nagaland: 1 seat
Odisha: 4 seats
Sikkim: 1 seat
Telangana: 17 seats
Tripura: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
Uttarakhand: 5 seats
West Bengal: 2 seats
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat
Lakshadweep: 1 seat
Phase 2 (April 18)
Assam: 5 seats
Bihar: 5 seats
Chhattisgarh: 3 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Karnataka: 14 seats
Maharashtra: 10 seats
Manipur: 1 seat
Odisha: 5 seats
Tamil Nadu: 39 seats
Tripura: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats
West Bengal: 3 seats
Puducherry: 1 seat
Phase 3 (April 23)
Assam: 4 seats
Bihar: 5 seats
Chhattisgarh: 7 seats
Gujarat: 26 seats
Goa: 2
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
Karnataka: 14 seats
Kerala: 20 seats
Maharashtra: 14 seats
Odisha: 6 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
West Bengal: 5 seats
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat
Daman and Diu: 1 seat
Phase 4 (April 29)
Bihar: 5 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
Jharkhand: 3 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats
Maharashtra: 17 seats
Odisha: 6 seats
Rajasthan: 13 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
West Bengal: 8 seats
Phase 5 (May 6)
Bihar: 5 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Jharkhand: 4 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats
Rajasthan: 12 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
West Bengal: 7 seats
Phase 6 (May 12)
Bihar: 8 seats
Haryana: 10 seats
Jharkhand: 4 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
West Bengal: 8 seats
Delhi: 7 seats
Phase 7 (May 19)
Bihar: 8 seats
Jharkhand: 3 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
Punjab: 13 seats
West Bengal: 9 seats
Chandigarh: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
The CEC also announced that Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha will be held simultaneously.