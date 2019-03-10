Lok Sabha election 2019 dates announced, check when your constituency is voting

NEW DELHI: In 74 days India will know about the composition of the 17th Lok Sabha with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Sunday announcing the crucial dates on which voting will take place and the results declared. The Lok Sabha election 2019 will see a seven-phase battle with counting of votes taking place on May 23.

The seven phases of voting for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively.

Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

Here is the detailed break-up of state-wise voting:

Phase 1 (April 11)

Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats

Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats

Assam: 5 seats

Bihar: 4 seats

Chhattisgarh: 1 seat

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Maharashtra: 7 seats

Manipur: 1 seat

Meghalaya: 2 seats

Mizoram: 1 seat

Nagaland: 1 seat

Odisha: 4 seats

Sikkim: 1 seat

Telangana: 17 seats

Tripura: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

Uttarakhand: 5 seats

West Bengal: 2 seats

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat

Lakshadweep: 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18)

Assam: 5 seats

Bihar: 5 seats

Chhattisgarh: 3 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Karnataka: 14 seats

Maharashtra: 10 seats

Manipur: 1 seat

Odisha: 5 seats

Tamil Nadu: 39 seats

Tripura: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats

West Bengal: 3 seats

Puducherry: 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23)

Assam: 4 seats

Bihar: 5 seats

Chhattisgarh: 7 seats

Gujarat: 26 seats

Goa: 2

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

Karnataka: 14 seats

Kerala: 20 seats

Maharashtra: 14 seats

Odisha: 6 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

West Bengal: 5 seats

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat

Daman and Diu: 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29)

Bihar: 5 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

Jharkhand: 3 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats

Maharashtra: 17 seats

Odisha: 6 seats

Rajasthan: 13 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

West Bengal: 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6)

Bihar: 5 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Jharkhand: 4 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats

Rajasthan: 12 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

West Bengal: 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12)

Bihar: 8 seats

Haryana: 10 seats

Jharkhand: 4 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

West Bengal: 8 seats

Delhi: 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19)

Bihar: 8 seats

Jharkhand: 3 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

Punjab: 13 seats

West Bengal: 9 seats

Chandigarh: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

The CEC also announced that Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha will be held simultaneously.