Lok Sabha election 2019: Former Pithapuram MLA Vanga Geetha joins YSR Congress

Hyderabad: Former MLA from Pithapuram Vanga Geetha on Saturday joined the YSR Congress Party in Hyderabad.

Geetha represented Pithapuram Lok Sabha constituency from 2009 to 2014 as a Praja Rajyam Party member.

She was earlier a TDP MP in the Rajya Sabha and was eyeing a return to the Lower House from Pithapuram by reaching out to the YSRCP for a ticket.

Meanwhile, another TDP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy joined YSRCP. His joining came even after the TDP had given him tickets from Nellore Rural. Reddy is the candidate for Nellore, said YSRCP national general secretary Vijayasai Reddy.