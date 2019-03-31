Lok Sabha election 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir fielded from Anantnag seat

The Congress on Friday evening released a list comprising of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) nominated one candidate each from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has been fielded from Anantnag constituency and senior party leader K Muraleedharan will contest from Vadakara seat in Kerala.

The parliamentary election in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in five phases and that in Kerala will be held in a single phase.

The voting in Anantnag will take place on April 23, April 29 and May 6 and that in Vadakara will be held on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.