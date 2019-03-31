हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir fielded from Anantnag seat

Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) nominated one candidate each from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. 

Lok Sabha election 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir fielded from Anantnag seat

The Congress on Friday evening released a list comprising of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) nominated one candidate each from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. 

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has been fielded from Anantnag constituency and senior party leader K Muraleedharan will contest from Vadakara seat in Kerala.

The parliamentary election in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in five phases and that in Kerala will be held in a single phase.

The voting in Anantnag will take place on April 23, April 29 and May 6 and that in Vadakara will be held on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi talks tough on terrorism and Pakistan at BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' programme

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: PM Modi to address nation through video conference