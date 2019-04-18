As India votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Thursday, April 18, high pitched elections campaigns of political parties will continue across India.

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Voting begins for Phase 2 across 11 states, 1 UT

After finishing his public meeting in Gujarat's Himatnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Belgavi in the day and woo voters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the evening. BJP national president Amit Shah visit address rallies at Chhattisgarh's Raigarh and Takhatpur, and Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Jalna. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold rallies West Bengal's Uluberia and Malda

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will also hold three rallies in Malda's Samsi, Kaliachal and Pakua.

Other leaders campaigning on Thursday are TMC's Abhishek Bannerjee in West Bengal's Kaliganj, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar in Bihar's Khagaria, Jhanjharpur, Supual and Madhepura.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP's Sushil Modi will also hold rallies in Bihar's Khagadia, Jhanjharpur, Supual, Madhepura.

BJP's Raghubar Das will campaign in Jharkhand's Gumla and Sisai and lead a foot march to Lohardaga. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitan Ram Manjhi public meeting is scheduled in Jharkhand's Chatra and Palamu.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha Election 2019:

* PM Modi's schedule:

1030 hrs: Himatnagar (Gujarat)

1445 hrs: Bagalkot (Karnataka)

1640 hrs: Chikkodi (Belagavi district of Karnataka)

2015 hrs: Thiruvananthapuram--(Kerala)

Rahul Gandhi's schedule:

11:15 hrs:-- P.M. Ground, Miaun, District Budaun, Uttar Pradesh

15:30 hrs:--- Vanthali, District Junagadh, Gujarat

17:45 hrs:-- Uma Garden Ground, Bhuj, District Kachchh, Gujarat

* Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Azamgarh on Azamgarh parliamentary on Thursday. He will later address a public meeting in Baitholi village along Azamgarh-Mau highway.

* Other nominations to be filed today are: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur seat, Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha from Lucknow, rebel RJD leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi from Madhubani and Congress' Gopal Sahu from Hajaribag.