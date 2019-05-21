Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Opposition parties to meet in Delhi, Amit Shah to host dinner for NDA leaders

After a majority of exit polls showed that NDA would return to power for the second time, the opposition parties have lined-up meetings to strategise their plans to discuss the post-poll scenario.

On Tuesday, a delegation of 21 opposition parties will assemble at the Constitution Club in Delhi before heading off to meet the Election Commission officials.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is also set to host a dinner for NDA allies in the national capital. Sources say that the NDA will chalk out their post-election result strategy in the meet. Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Vilas Paswan and many more NDA leaders are likely to attend the to do.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2019 ended on Sunday, following which the exit polls were announced. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Live TV

Stay with us for the live updates on Lok Sabha election 2019:

# The Election Commission has announced re-polling in one polling station under Kolkata North parliamentary constituency on Wednesday. The re-poll will be held at Sanskrit Collegiate School under the Jorasanko Assembly segment on May 22 between 7 am to 6 pm.

# NDA's dinner menu - Around 35 different dishes will be served

Maharashtra's Poranpoli to Gujarat's special thali will be on the menu

Bihar and North-East-special dishes will also be available

Some Delhi-special dishes will also be served

# Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Satish Chandra Misra of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), D Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) along with representatives of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal are expected to meet at 1.30 pm at the Constitution Club. The team will then head off to meet the EC officials at 3 pm.

# Exit polls have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.