A high-pitched political campaign will take place on Sunday across the nation with leaders from several parties wooing voters for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

As Sunday marks the last day of campaigning for the third phase polling, the nation will witness a hectic campaign. The third phase polling will be held on April 23 (Tuesday) for 117 constituencies including those in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and 11 other states.

Here are the live updates: