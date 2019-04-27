Lok Sabha election live updates: Re-polling at 18 booths in Arunachal Pradesh today

With just two days away from the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election, Saturday is all set to witness a packed performance as political leaders will hold several rallies throughout the nation. A total of 18 booths in Arunachal Pradesh is also set for re-polling.

Live TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders will hold rallies.

Here are live updates on Lok Sabha election 2019 from Saturday (April 27):