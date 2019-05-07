Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in Jharkhand, West Bengal

Several leaders and political bigwigs will continue with their high-octave electioneering across the country and holding election rallies and roadshows on Tuesday as the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election came to an end yesterday.

In the sixth phase of elections, voting will be held on May 12 on four Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand including Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum (ST).

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be back for campaigning in Jharkhand for the 6th phase of elections during which he will address a public rally in Chaibasa and later hold a roadshow in Dhanbad.

Here are the Live updates on Lok Sabha election from May 7 :

* BJP in Maharashtra came down heavily on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying he is playing politics over the last week's Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district.

* The Election Commission said that it had received 49 complaints for violation of model code of conduct (MCC) during the Lok Sabha elections of which 43 had been disposed off and six were under its consideration.

* The Election Commission of India has directed to transfer IPS officer Rajesh Duggal from Haryana's Chandigarh of his present posting and be posted outside Hisar and Sirsa parliament constituency immediately. Duggal is the husband of BJP`s candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Sunita Duggal (retd IRS).

Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol to hold a roadshow in Pathankot.

* SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to address a rally in Jalandhar.

* Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kuldeep Sharma and Huda to address party workers in Sonipat.

* Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh to address a rally in Fazilka.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies in Jind and Faridabad.

* BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to address a rally in Gyanpur (Bhadohi).

* SP leader Raj Babbar to campaign in Dumariyaganj.

* Rahul Gandhi to hold three rallies in West Bengal and Jharkhand today.

11:45 hrs: Public meeting at Tata College Ground, Chaibasa, West Singhbum district, Jharkhand

13:30 hrs: Public meeting at Tali Centre Ground, Purulia district, West Bengal

15:15 hrs: Roadshow near CMRI Gate, Dhanbad City, Dhanbad district, Jharkhand

* Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally in Purulia, two-day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally at the same place.

* West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a public meeting on May 8.

* BJP president Amit Shah to address a rally at Masaudhi near Patna in Bihar.

* Union Home Minister Rajnath singh to hold rallies in Jharkhand's Jharia and Ghatshila

* Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to hold a rally at 12 noon in Ambala Cantt where she will campaign for party candidate Selja Kumari.

* Gadkari to rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro, Gomo, Giridih.