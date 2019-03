Bikaner: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devi Singh Bhati has resigned from the party citing anti-party activities by another party leader, Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal. His resignation came on Friday.

Bhati added that he had also informed all senior party leaders about it.

"I've resigned due to anti-party activities of Bikaner MP, Arjun Ram Meghwal. I told about this to all senior party leaders but it seems they have made up their mind to give him the ticket again," Devi Singh Bhati said.