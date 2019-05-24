Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Narendra Modi receives official winning certificate from Varanasi constituency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received his official certificate of the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. He received the certificate from his party colleagues. An exuberant PM took to micro-blogging site Twitter asserting that he felt happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of the Indian culture. He also posted a picture with the BJP colleagues. PM Modi tweeted, "Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency! Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture."

PM Modi was in the fray from the Varanasi constituency and won it by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. During the election campaign, he did a roadshow in Varanasi and also participated in the Ganga Aarti. Five legislators of Varanasi district, two MLCs and District President of BJP Varanasi met the Prime Minister to deliver a certificate of his victory.

Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency! Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture. pic.twitter.com/Ijh8YBUvhU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

After his euphoric win in the 2019 election, there is a possibility of his visit to Varanasi before taking the oath, according to news agency ANI. Ravindra Jaiswal, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), informed about the possible visit before he takes oath as the prime minister. With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 354 in the 17th Lok Sabha.