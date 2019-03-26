Lok Sabha Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Ayodhya visit postponed to March 29

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's proposed visit to Ayodhya has been postponed to March 29. The Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh was initially scheduled to kick-off a three-day election campaign to Ayodhya on March 27

The route map of her political tour has also been changed, sources told Zee News. She'll now take the road to Ayodhya and arrive via Jagdishpur and Amethi route.

Since her official political debut in January 2019, Priyanka has already visited two significant temple towns in the state – PM Modi's constituency Varanasi and Prayagraj.

She is likely to halt at 32 points between Faizabad to Amethi including Raebareli and Barabanki during the campaign, sources told news agency ANI.

Ahead of her visit to Ayodhya, posters portraying her as a 'ram bhakt' (followers of Lord Ram) have emerged across the city.

In the poster, Lord Ram's image has been placed in the centre and Priyanka is seen on the left side with folded hands. On the right side, her brother – Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seen praying.

In September last year, similar posters depicting Rahul as a 'shiv bhakt' or devotee of Lord Shiva emerged in Bhopal ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018.