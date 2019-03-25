हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to be among star campaigners in Telangana

Lok Sabha Election 2019:

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to be among star campaigners in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohd Azharuddin, actors Kushboo and Nagma will be among 40 star campaigners for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

The leaders' names figured in the list of 40 star campaigners released by the Congress.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Congress leaders from various states, including G Parameshwara, D K Shivkumar, Ashok Chavan will canvass for party candidates.

Senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Meira Kumar, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Salman Khurshid and Jairam Ramesh will also campaign for the party in the state, party sources said.

Former MP and actress Vijayashanti will also take part in the campaigning.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and several other senior leaders from Telangana will also be campaigning.

The Congress is contesting all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, elections for which are scheduled on April 11.

