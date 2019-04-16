Lok Sabha election 2019: Rifles, Rolls-Royce among assets declared in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rifles, Rolls-Royce, paintings, artefacts and books are among assets declared in affidavits filed by candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

In his nomination papers filed on Tuesday, Union Minister of State Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore admitted that he had 15 rifles worth Rs 9 lakh. Ten of these rifles were gifts, said his affidavit.

Princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari, BJP candidate from Rajsamand, declared owning jewellery worth Rs 64.89 lakh.

Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh declared owning five vintage Rolls-Royce cars, each valued at Rs 3 lakh.

Businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala, Congress candidate from Ajmer, admitted having paintings and artefacts worth about Rs 16 lakh.

Congress candidate from Kota Ram Narain Meena declared books as part of his assets. He has books worth Rs 25,500, said his affidavit.