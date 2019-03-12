हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: TMC MP Anupam Hazra set to join BJP on Tuesday

His formal admission to the saffron will take place at BJP's Delhi headquarters.

Lok Sabha election 2019: TMC MP Anupam Hazra set to join BJP on Tuesday

Kolkata: In a setback to the Trinamool Congress, party MP Anupam Hazra is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. His formal admission to the saffron will take place at BJP's Delhi headquarters.

Bolpur in Birbhum is the parliamentary constituency of Hazra. He was a professor at Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan in West Bengal. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2014.

The rebellious MP had shared several posts on social media voicing against his party members. Following this, Hazra was warned by the TMC and in January he was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

